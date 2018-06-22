Este fin de semana el T.C. del 40, Mar y Sierras “A” y “B”, y los Minicross, compartirán el quinto desafío del certamen en el circuito Segundo Taraborelli del Moto Club Tres Arroyos.
Las cuatro divisionales del Sudeste retornaran al escenario de la ruta 228, epicentro del acto inaugural y del segundo episodio del año, luego las “Mayores” pasaron por el circuito La Virgen del Camino, de Lobería y el circuito Parque de Coronel Dorrego.
Este sábado y domingo, las categorías que fiscaliza la Frad. N° 3 del Sudeste, estarán desembarcando en uno de los circuitos legendarios que presenta la actividad zonal.
Cronograma
Circuito “Segundo Taraborelli” – Tres Arroyos
Fiscaliza Frad N° 3 del Sudeste
Sábado 23:
12:00 hs.
Pruebas libres oficiales de 6 min por tanda, el orden de salida es por Ranking actual en tandas sorteadas. Orden: Mar y Sierras A, Minicross, TC Del 40, Mar y Sierras B.
1° y 2°tanda de clasificación oficial de 3 vueltas por tanda, el orden de salida es por Ranking actual en tandas sorteadas. Orden: Mar y Sierras A, Minicross, TC Del 40, Mar y Sierras B.
Domingo 24:
09:00 Hs. (PUNTUAL) REUNION OBLIGATORIA CON EL COMISARIO DEPORTIVO.
09:45 Hs CLASIFICACION (3 vueltas): Mar y Sierras A, Minicross, TC Del 40, Mar y Sierras B. orden de salida por Ranking actual en tandas sorteadas. EN CASO DE NO PODER INICIAR LAS CLASIFICACIONES PASADOS 30 MINUTOS DE LA HORA PROGRAMADA, SE INICIARA LA ACTIVIDAD DIRECTAMENTE CON EL “SUPER 5”
SUPER “5”: Categoría MAR Y SIERRAS “A”
SERIES MINICROSS A 6 VUELTAS
SERIES TC DEL 40 A 6 VUELTAS
SERIES MAR Y SIERRAS “B” A 6 VUELTAS
SERIES MAR Y SIERRAS “A” A 6 VUELTAS
SEMIFINALES MINICROSS A 10 VUELTAS
PRIMER FINAL TC DEL 40 A 15 VUELTAS
SEMIFINALES MAR Y SIERRAS “B” A 10 VUELTAS
REPECHAJE MINICROSS A 6 VUELTAS
PRIMER FINAL MAR Y SIERRAS “A” A 15 VUELTAS
REPECHAJE MAR Y SIERRAS “B” A 6 VUELTAS
FINAL MINICROSS A 20 VUELTAS
SEGUNDA FINAL TC DEL 40 A 12 VUELTAS
FINAL MAR Y SIERRAS “B” A 16 VUELTAS
SEGUNDA FINAL MAR Y SIERRAS “A” A 15 VUELTAS